Preview How Furniture Looks In Your Home With AR Before Purchasing

Design platform Houzz has introduced a new feature called View in My Room 3D to iPhones and iPads

Home remodeling and design platform Houzz has launched a feature for its free iPhone and iPad app that lets users preview furniture in their own home before they buy. View in My Room 3D has over 300,000 furniture and decor products from the Houzz Shop. The models include materials and textures so shoppers can see realistic surfaces, helping them pick the best products for their home.

Tapping the View in My Room 3D button on a product page for 3D-enabled products launches the iPhone or iPad camera. When held up to display the room, the selected product appears in 3D on the screen. It can be rotated and placed in different positions to see how the real object would look. Multiple products can be added to see how they work together in a room. Shoppers can then choose to buy the product within the Houzz app or capture what’s on their screen to create a Sketch that is saved to a Houzz ideabook where it can be shared with family, a home professional or other collaborators.

Alon Cohen, Houzz co-founder and president, said in a press release:

“At Houzz, we’re focused on building technologies that can be used today, by the broadest number of people, to make the home improvement and home design experience more fun and productive. For View in My Room 3D, we have built an enormous product catalog that continues to grow daily, and integrated augmented reality into the Houzz browsing experience, making it fast and easy for people to virtually experience products in their own homes, and instantly buy them on the Houzz app.”

You can check out View in My Room 3D in the video below:

Houzz